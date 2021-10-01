Cadiz vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they take on Cadiz in an important fixture on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past month and will want to win this game.

Cadiz are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to the season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Cadiz vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Cadiz and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have managed only one victory against Valencia and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Cadiz. Valencia were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-W

Cadiz vs Valencia Team News

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido and Fali are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Fali

Doubtful: Jose Mari

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, and Denis Cheryshev are carrying knocks and are ruled out of this game. Maxi Gomez was sent off against Athletic Bilbao last week and will be suspended for this match.

Injured: Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev

Doubtful: Thierry Correia, Cristiano Piccini

Suspended: Maxi Gomez

Cadiz vs Valencia Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Juan Cala, Carlos Akapo; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon; Alberto Perea, Ruben Sobrino, Salvi Sanchez; Alvaro Negredo

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Toni Lato, Dimitri Foulquier; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Yunus Musah; Goncalo Guedes, Marcos Andre

Cadiz vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia started their La Liga campaign brilliantly but were unable to match up to Real Madrid and Sevilla over the past month. Los Che will be intent on a top-four finish this season and will want to win this game.

Cadiz have managed only six points from their seven games so far and have plenty of work to do this year. Valencia are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Valencia

