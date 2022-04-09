Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

Celta Vigo will be looking to end their three-game winless run when they visit the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol on Sunday.

The hosts, on the other hand, saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end last time out and will be looking to quickly put that result behind them.

Espanyol were sent crashing back down to earth in La Liga as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad last Monday.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

With 36 points from 30 games, Espanyol are currently 12th in the La Liga standings, only below Sunday’s hosts on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo failed to return to winning ways last time out as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Madrid.

They have now failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, their longest winless run since going four games without a win last November.

However, they will fancy their chances of coming away with the desired result as they face an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in their last six meetings since 2017.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their previous 36 encounters.

Espanyol have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

Celta Vigo are currently on a three-match winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since a thrilling 4-3 win over Mallorca on March 6.

Espanyol are currently unbeaten in four consecutive home games, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, are without a win in six consecutive away matches across all competitions, losing four games and claiming two draws since beating Real Betis 2-0 back in January.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Prediction

With Espanyol and Celta Vigo level on points in the league standings, we anticipate an end-to-end affair with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. We predict the spoils will be shared, with the visitors extending their unbeaten run against Espanyol.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in each of Espanyol’s last four outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in all but one of their last eight encounters since 2016)

