Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Espanyol will entertain Celta Vigo at Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league. In their previous outing, they took an early lead against Real Madrid via Joselu but the reigning champions produced a remarkable comeback to record a 3-1 win. Following two defeats in a row, Espanyol have dropped to 15th place in the league table.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four league games and recorded a 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano last time around. Iago Aspas bagged a brace while Pathé Ciss was at fault for an own goal in the second half.

They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in three league games for the first time this season and will be looking to build on that defensive performance in this match.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 121 times in all competitions since 1940. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 52 wins. Celta have 41 wins to their name and 28 games have ended in draws.

They will be meeting for the third time this season. They met in the campaign opener of La Liga in August, which ended in a 2-2 draw, and they met again in the Copa del Rey in January, with Espanyol recording a 3-1 win.

Espanyol have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 home matches against Celta Vigo in all competitions.

Espanyol are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 home matches against Celta Vigo in all competitions.

Celta are unbeaten in their last three away games, though the last two games in that period have ended in draws.

Celta Vigo have suffered just a couple of defeats in La Liga in 2023 thus far, the hosts have suffered four defeats this year.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Blanquiazules have been inconsistent throughout the season. They have lost three of their last five games while picking up wins in the other two. They have scored at least one goal in their last eight league outings and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

Celta have seen an upturn in form in recent games and have gone unbeaten in their last four games. They have kept three back-to-back clean sheets and look to be in good touch at the moment.

Espanyol have a solid home record against the Sky Blues and came out victorious when they met in Copa del Rey action at Saturday's venue, so a defeat for them seems unlikely. Celta are expected to continue their solid run in this game and should be able to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joselu to score or assist any time - Yes

