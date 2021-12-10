Espanyol vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol take on Levante on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Espanyol are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Catalans suffered a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal campaign. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Betis last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Levante Head-to-Head

Espanyol and Levante are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Levante. Espanyol struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-L-L

Espanyol vs Levante Team News

Espanyol need to win this game

Espanyol

Oscar Gil and David Lopez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Fran Merida was sent off against Rayo Vallecano and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Oscar Gil, David Lopez

Doubtful: Landry Dimata, Alvaro Gonzalez

Suspended: Fran Merida

Levante have struggled this season

Levante

Jorge Miramon and Sergio Postigo are carrying knocks and might not recover in time for this game. Roger Marti has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Espanyol vs Levante Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera; Javier Puado, Adrian Embarba, Sergi Darder; Raul de Tomas

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Shkodran Mustafi, Ruben Vezo, Son; Jose Campana, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Espanyol vs Levante Prediction

Levante have been abysmal in La Liga so far and will need to turn their season around this month. The away side is six points away from safety at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Espanyol have been inconsistent in the top flight this season and will need to work hard to finish in the top half of the table. The hosts are the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Espanyol 1-0 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi