Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Espanyol will host Osasuna at the Livens Jean Louis on Sunday in the third round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and continue their solid start to the league season.
Periquitos made a remarkable comeback to get a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in their opening fixture of the league season, but were the object of a comeback when they took the trip to San Sebastian last weekend as they picked up only a point in their 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad. The Parakeets only escaped relegation by two points last season, but managed to make a decent number of new signings over the summer and will be looking to put together a much better campaign this season.
Osasuna, on the other hand, were gutted to miss out on European qualification by goal difference last season, having put together a solid campaign. They lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the opening round of this season's La Liga campaign, but managed to hold on to a 1-0 lead from the ninth minute as they beat Valencia in their second round home fixture, and will be looking to build momentum from that result.
Espanyol vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 81 previous occasions going into this Sunday's fixture. Espanyol have won 28 of those games, 20 ended in draws, while Osasuna have won the remaining 33.
- The hosts are winless across the last nine editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of those games.
- The visitors have scored 12 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have managed to win five and draw four of those games.
- Espanyol’s last win in this fixture came during the 2016-17 La Liga season.
Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction
The teams are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. Periquitos will, however, hope to get a slight boost from their home advantage.
Gorritxoak will hope their dominant record in recent editions of this fixture will prove enough to get a result, but will need to be at their best to get all three points on the road.
Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Osasuna
Espanyol vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals scored)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four games)