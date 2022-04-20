Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting tips | 21st April 2022

Espanyol will entertain Rayo Vallecano at the Cornella-El Prat in La Liga on Thursday.

The Barcelona-based club fell to a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions Atletico Madrid. The game ended in a dramatic fashion as Yannick Carrasco scored both goals off the bench, including the winner from the penalty spot in the tenth minute of injury time.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against last-placed Alaves as their run of poor displays in the league continued. They have fallen to 14th place in the standings and desperately need a win, as they are just five points above the drop zone.

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times across competitions. The hosts enjoy a 16-9 lead in wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Both teams secured promotion to the Spanish top flight this season. Espanyol, who finished sixth in the standings, secured a league double over the Periquitos.

Espanyol are undefeated at home against the Madrid-based outfit in their last 16 La Liga meetings.

Vallecano are the only team in the Spanish top flight without a win in 2022, losing nine of their 13 league games this season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, making it three wins in a row at Thursday's venue. Vallecano, meanwhile, have just one win on their travels this season, with that victory coming in September.

Both teams have scored 22 goals from open play this season, but Espanyol have scored 13 goals from set-pieces and penalties against eight scored by Vallecano.

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Espanyol have produced inconsistent performances throughout the season. In their last nine games, they have won three, lost three and played out as many stalemates. They have been solid at home, though, and just three of their 13 losses have come in front of their fans.

Vallecano, meanwhile, can't seem to dig themselves out of a rut, failing to secure a single win in the league this year. They have scored just ten of their 32 league goals away from home this term and might struggle to test the home team's defence. The game could end in a narrow win for Espanyol.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-0 Rayo Vallecano.

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards.

