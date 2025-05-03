Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Espanyol will welcome Real Betis to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts have dropped to 13th place in the league table and have 39 points. Betis are sixth in the standings with 54 points, one fewer than fifth-placed Villarreal.

Periquitos saw their unbeaten streak ended after five games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Villarreal. They failed to score for the first time in 2025 and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors registered their second consecutive win in La Liga last week, defeating Real Valladolid 5-1 at home. Isco scored his eighth goal of the league campaign while Romain Perraud and Jesús Rodríguez had a goal and an assist to their name.

They extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games with a 2-1 home triumph over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League semifinal first leg on Thursday. Abde Ezzalzouli scored in the sixth minute and Antony bagged a stunner in the second half.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 128 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a narrow 47-46 lead in wins, and 35 games ending in draws.

Betis registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in La Liga, playing out six draws. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in seven games during that period.

Real Betis have lost just one of their last 10 league games while recording eight wins.

Both teams have drawn nine of their 33 league games thus far.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven away games across all competitions.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction

Periquitos had won their first three games in April but went winless in the last two games and suffered a 1-0 away loss last week. They are unbeaten at home in LaLiga since November and will look to build on that form.

Brian Oliván is the only confirmed absentee for the home side for this match. José Gragera is back in training but is yet to receive the all-clear to be included in the matchday squad.

Los Verdiblancos have enjoyed a good run of form and have suffered just one loss in their last 14 games across all competitions. They have won three of their last four away games in La Liga, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form here.

Manuel Pellegrini is likely to rotate his squad in favor of the Conference League clash against Fiorentina last week. Aitor Ruibal picked up his fifth yellow card of the league campaign last week and is suspended here.

While Espanyol have a good recent home record, Betis head into the match on a three-game winning streak, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Real Betis

Espanyol vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

