Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Cornella el Prat on Monday.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Real slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 19 of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 11 victories.

Espanyol have won three of their last four home games against Real Sociedad in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have won their last two matches against Espanyol in La Liga and last secured a three-game winning streak against the Catalans in 2002.

Espanyol have lost their last three games played on a Monday in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming against Real Sociedad in April 2022.

After a run of only five points from seven matches in La Liga, Espanyol have managed seven points from their last four matches in the competition.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have impressive players in their ranks and will look to overcome their recent slump. The likes of Alexander Sorloth and Mikel Oyarzabal have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Espanyol can pack a punch on their day and have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Real Sociedad

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes