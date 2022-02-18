Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 20 February 2022

Espanyol host Sevilla at Cornella-El Prat in La Liga on Sunday, desperate to end their winless run.

Since beating Valencia in December, the Periquitos have failed to win their subsequent five top-flight games, losing thrice.

This has seen them drop to 13th in the league table with a mere 28 points from 24 games.

They were on course for a stunning victory over Barcelona in the Catalan derby last weekend but a stoppage-time equalizer denied them.

Vicente Moreno's side will be eager to return to winning ways and climb into the top 10 positions, but will come up against another bogey team.

Sevilla haven't lost to Espanyol in the league since January 2017, going seven games unbeaten since a 3-1 loss back then away from home.

Sevilla Fútbol Club @SevillaFC



#UEL #WeareSevilla 🗣️ Lopetegui: "Están las espadas en todo lo alto e iremos con la ilusión y ganas de pasar". 🗣️ Lopetegui: "Están las espadas en todo lo alto e iremos con la ilusión y ganas de pasar". ⚽️⚪️🔴#UEL #WeareSevilla

The Rojiblancos also ended their three-game run of top-flight draws with a 2-0 defeat of Elche, before a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last night.

Julen Lopetegui's side are just four points behind leaders Real Madrid and will be hoping to keep the pressure on them with another victory at the weekend.

They're aiming for only their second league crown in history, and the first since 1946.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Sevillistas are seven games unbeaten against Espanyol, winning five

The Andalusians have also won on their last three visits to Espanyol without conceding a goal

Espanyol could see a spell of six games without a win for the second consecutive La Liga campaign

Julen Lopetegui's side are unbeaten in their last 10 top-flight matches

Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction

Espanyol will feel good about themselves after an unlikely point in the Catalan derby against Barcelona.

However, their defense remains woeful, and the Rojiblancos have the might to capitalize on the same.

They've been excellent this season, so much so that they're aiming for the title.

Barring a catastrophic implosion, Lopetegui's side should come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Sevilla

Espanyol vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla (The visitors have a good record in the fixture and are currently unbeaten in 10 games)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Espanyol have scored in their last nine consecutive league games, while the Andalusians have failed to score in just two games all season)

