Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Espanyol will entertain Sevilla at Estadi Cornella-El Prat in La Liga on Saturday. Espanyol recorded their first win of the campaign in their previous outing against Athletic Bilbao, with Martin Braithwaite's 83rd-minute strike enough to secure a 1-0 win.

Sevilla are surprisingly without a win after four games. They have lost three games, including the last two. They are coming off a 3-0 loss at Barcelona on Sunday. The Andalusians kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign in midweek but succumbed to a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 157 times across competitions. Sevilla have been the better team, leading 78-49 lead in wins. There have been 30 draws between them, including a 1-1 stalemate when they last met in the league in February.

Espanyol are winless in their last eight meetings against Los Nervionenses, last picking up a win against them at home during the 2016-17 campaign.

Espanyol have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three home games against Sevilla across competitions.

Sevilla have just one win in their last 11 away games, while Espanyol have failed to win their last five at home.

Espanyol have not scored in three of their last four home games against Sevilla, who have scored seven times in this period..

The visitors have picked up more wins (71) in La Liga against Espanyol than any other team, while also scoring more goals (243) than anybody else.

Espanyol have a better attacking record against Sevilla, outscoring them 4-3, and have a better defensive record as well, conceding seven goals to Sevilla's eight..

Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction

Blanquiazules have beaten Sevilla just once in their last nine meetings. They will look to capitalise on Sevilla's poor form, but given their recent record against the visitors, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla

Espanyol vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Braithwaite to score any time - Yes

