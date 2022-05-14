Espanyol vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Espanyol on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Espanyol vs Valencia Preview

Espanyol are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Catalan outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this year. Los Che slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Espanyol vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Espanyol and have won 24 of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 14 victories.

Espanyol won the reverse fixture against Valencia and could potentially win consecutive matches against Los Che for the first time in 14 years.

Valencia have won four of their last six away matches against Espanyol in La Liga, matching their successes against the home side in their 23 previous encounters.

Valencia have won only two of their last five matches against Espanyol in La Liga after winning seven of their previous eight against them in the competition.

Espanyol have experienced a definitive slump in La Liga and have won only one of the last 15 points available to them in the competition.

Valencia have not won a single game in their last seven matches in the competition and could record their worst winless run in La Liga in over a year.

Espanyol vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have suffered in their transitional phase in La Liga so far and will look to finish their campaign on a strong note. Los Che were decidedly poor against Real Betis last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Espanyol have survived their return to the top flight and will need to work hard to become accustomed to the rigorous demands of La Liga. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-2 Valencia

Espanyol vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Goncalo Guedes to score - Yes

