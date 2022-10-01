Espanyol vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol take on an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Cornella El Prat on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition so far. Los Che eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Catalan outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Espanyol and have won 24 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 14 victories.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last two matches against Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run against Los Che since 2014.

Espanyol have won only one of their last five matches at home against Valencia in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in 2018.

Espanyol have managed only four points after their first six La Liga games this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the competition in 10 years.

Valencia have won two of their last three matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Valencia have conceded two of their five goals in La Liga from outside the box this season - the highest percentage so far in the competition.

Espanyol vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have assembled an impressive squad this season and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. The likes of Marcos Andre and Hugo Duro have stepped up this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona @RCDEspanyol



#EspanyolValencia 🎙️ Diego Martínez: "Tenemos ganas de jugar en nuestro estadio y competir al máximo nivel con el apoyo de nuestra afición. Queremos dar nuestra mejor versión para conseguir los 3 puntos"

Espanyol have struggled this season and face an uphill battle to remain in the top flight. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Valencia

Espanyol vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Valencia CF @valenciacf_en 🦇The boys getting themselves up for Matchday

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes

