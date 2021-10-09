Estonia vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Estonia and Wales will trade tackles in a Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Belarus on Friday. Erik Sorga and Sergei Zenjov scored second-half goals to guide the Sinisärgid to all three points.

Wales played out a 2-2 draw away to the Czech Republic. Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James scored in either half to help the Dragons leave Prague with a point.

The draw meant Wales remained in third place, having garnered eight points from five matches. Estonia are in fourth place on four points and need a victory to maintain their slim hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Estonia vs Wales Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the two sides and Estonia are yet to register a victory against Wales. The visitors have two wins to their name, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

The draw came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw in the first leg in September.

The hosts returned to winning ways on Friday after going three games without a win. Wales have won just one of their last six matches.

Estonia form guide: W-D-L-L-W\

Wales form guide: D-D-W-D-L

Estonia vs Wales Team News

Estonia

Michael Lilander and Martin Miller were both left out of the squad due to injuries but there are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Michael Lilander, Martin Miller

Suspension: None

Wales

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Gareth Bale, who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Ben Davies and David Brooks are also doubts for the trip to Tallinn.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Suspension: None

Doubts: Ben Davies, David Brooks

Estonia vs Wales Predicted XI

Estonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Karl Hein (GK); Joonas Tamm, Marten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev, Maksim Paskotsi; Erik Sorga, Henri Anier

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter; Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

Estonia vs Wales Prediction

Wales have struggled for consistency in recent months but the visitors still have distinctly better players than Estonia.

Also Read

A victory for the British side would put them in control in the race for second spot in the group and we are backing Rob Page's side to get the result with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Estonia 0-2 Wales

Edited by Peter P