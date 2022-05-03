Estudiantes vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores returns this week and will see Estudiantes host Nacional at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Wednesday morning.

Estudiantes have begun their continental campaign superbly. They picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Velez Sarsfield in their first game before playing out a goalless draw against their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture. They returned to winning ways last time out, beating Red Bull Bragantino 2-0.

The home side sit atop the group table with seven points from an obtainable nine. They will be looking to pick up maximum points on Wednesday as they set their sights on the knockout stages.

Nacional picked up their first Copa Libertadores win of the season last week as they secured up a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Velez Sarsfield. Emmanuel Gigliotti scored both goals for the visitors to end a run of back-to-back goalless outings in the competition.

The Uruguayan outfit sit third in the group with four points from three games. They will aim to pick up back-to-back continental wins when they play on Wednesday.

Estudiantes vs Nacional Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Estudiantes and Nacional. The hosts have won half of those games while the visitors have won once. There have been two draws between the sides, one of which came in their last meeting.

Estudiantes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Nacional Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Estudiantes vs Nacional Team News

Estudiantes

Matias Pellegrini lasted 39 minutes against Red Bull Bragantino before picking up an injury. The winger will join Ezequiel Munoz on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Ezequiel Munoz, Matias Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nacional

Alex Castro came off injured against Velez Sarsfield and is expected to miss Wednesday's game alongside Santiago Ramirez and Matias Zunino. Yonathan Rodriguez was another injury casualty last time out and may miss out on Wednesday's game.

Injured: Santiago Ramírez, Matías Zunino, Alex Castro

Doubtful: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez, Yonathan Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Estudiantes vs Nacional Predicted XI

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomás Beltrán Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Leonardo Godoy; Mauro Boselli, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui, Manuel Castro; Gustavo del Prete, Leandro Diaz

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Léo Coelho, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Diego Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio, Brian Ocampo; Emmanuel Gigliotti

Estudiantes vs Nacional Prediction

Estudiantes are in strong form at the moment, going unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Nacional are on a five-game unbeaten run and have won their last three games on the road. They performed superbly in the reverse meeting and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Nacional

