Ethiopia vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Ethiopia and Ghana will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to South Africa during the last international window in October. Getaneh Gibeto's first-half own goal handed all three points to Bafana Bafana.

Ghana triumphed by a narrow margin in a 1-0 away victory over Zimbabwe. Thomas Partey scored the winning goal in the 31st minute.

Ghana Football Association @ghanafaofficial The GFA delegation presented a special Puma branded National team kit to his Eminence The GFA delegation presented a special Puma branded National team kit to his Eminence https://t.co/Zo7dJkEhJA

The victory means the Black Stars sit in second spot in Group G and trail group leaders South Africa by one point. Ethiopia sit in third spot in the table on three points and have already been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022.

Ethiopia vs Ghana Head-to-Head

Ghana have four victories from five matches against Ethiopia. The Walia Ibex have one win to their name while both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday one of the qualifiers, when Mubarak Wakaso's first-half strike helped Ghana secure a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Ethiopia have already been eliminated from the qualifiers, having managed just one win from four matches so far. Ghana still have a shot at qualifying for the next round but cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Ethiopia form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Ghana form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Ethiopia vs Ghana Team News

Ethiopia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the east Africans.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ghana

Coach Milovan Rajevac called up 28 players to dispute the qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Regulars like the Ayew brothers, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey were all called up. However, there are concerns about the fitness of the Arsenal midfielder after he was left out of the Gunners' squad last weekend due to groin issues.

Ghana Football Association @ghanafaofficial The President of the GFA @kurtokraku led a delegation to visit His Eminence the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Alhaji Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his office in Fadama The President of the GFA @kurtokraku led a delegation to visit His Eminence the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Alhaji Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his office in Fadama https://t.co/r4tprbW6zm

The two new faces on the international scene are Edmund Addo and Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan, with the latter called up just a week after making his full professional debut for AS Roma.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Thomas Partey

Suspension: None

Ethiopia vs Ghana Predicted XI

Ethiopia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fasil Gebremichael (GK); Asrat Tonjo, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Baye, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesud Mohammed, Yehun Endashaw, Shimelis Bekele; Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abubeker Nassir

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jojo Wollacott (GK); Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey; Iddrisu Baba, Mubarak Wakaso; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew

Ethiopia vs Ghana Prediction

Ethiopia have nothing left to play for and the game being played on neutral ground in South Africa also takes away some of the advantage they might have had.

They could also be distracted by political upheaval in their country which could also have a psychological impact. Meanwhile, Ghana have it all to play for ahead of their make-or-bust meeting with South Africa next week.

The Black Stars missed out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be keen to avoid a repeat scenario. Their superior firepower should guide them to a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Ethiopia 0-2 Ghana

Edited by Peter P