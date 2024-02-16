Eupen vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Eupen and Gent will battle for three points in a Jupiler League round 26 fixture on Sunday (February 18th).

The hosts suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Club Brugge last weekend. Casper Nielsen, Ferran Jutgla, Andreas Skov Olsen and Brandon Mechele all found the back of the net to condemn Eupen to defeat.

Gent, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. Frantzdy Pierrot's 65th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Buffaloes will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Cercle Brugge last weekend.

The loss saw them drop to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 25 games. Eupen are 15th with 21 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Eupen vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have 13 wins and four draws from the last 20 head-to-head games while Eupen have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Gent claimed a 2-1 home win.

Gent have won the last five head-to-head games.

Eupen's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Gent are winless in their last seven games across competitions, losing six games in this sequence.

Six of Eupen's last seven league games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Five of Gent's last seven competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eupen vs Gent Prediction

Eupen started 2024 on a positive note, winning their first two games of the calendar year. However, they have lost three games on the bounce since then, leaving them in danger of being relegated.

Gent have had a nightmarish start to the year, losing six of seven games they have played in 2024. Their poor form has left them on the verge of dropping out of the top six.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Eupen 1-1 Gent

Eupen vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks