Euro 2020: The five strikers who could surprise you in the tournament

The much anticipated Euro 2020 is set to kick off in a few weeks’ time as Portugal look to defend their prestigious title. They will come up against some of world football’s biggest legacies. Italy’s opener against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico will be the curtain raiser for this edition of the Euros.

Euro 2020 will play host to some of world football’s premier strikers who are bound to set the stage ablaze. But there are some lesser-known names at this year’s Euros, who have the potential to steal the limelight.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 5 strikers who could surprise you in the upcoming Euro 2020.

#5 Ante Rebic | Croatia

Ante Rebic scored a goal against Argentina in the 2018 WC

The AC Milan striker was an unsung hero in Croatia’s magical run to the 2018 World Cup finals. Ante Rebic’s tenacity and relentless energy could prove to be the perfect recipe for Croatia’s counter attacking style of football at Euro 2020.

Rebic enjoyed a good 2020-21 season with the Rossoneri after a permanent move. The 27-year old impressed in his previous loan spell with AC Milan and has continued his fine form this season.

In 33 appearances across all competitions this season, Rebic was directly involved in 17 goals (11 goals, six assists). Rebic has the versatility and skills to operate anywhere across the forward line. That will allow Croatia to use different tactical approaches throughout the course of Euro 2020.

The World Cup finalist played 19 matches on the left wing this season, mainly due to the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a number nine role.

#4 Burak Yilmaz | Turkey

Burak Yilmaz

Burak Yilmaz has been one of Ligue 1’s standout players this season, making a vital contribution in Lille’s road to Ligue 1 glory.

Turkey are the dark horses going into Euro 2020, and the star striker will have a massive role to play in their title hopes. In 33 appearances across all competitions this season, Yilmaz has amassed a tally of 18 goals and five assists.

He was Lille’s highest scorer in Ligue 1 this season and joint second in the assists chart. The veteran striker registered an xG (expected goals) of 10.3 in the league season leading up to Euro 2020.

Yilmaz is one of the most clinical strikers in European football and will form a lethal partnership with Hakan Calhanoglu at Euro 2020.

