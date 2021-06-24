Euro 2020: 10 interesting stats from the group stage

The group stage of Euro 2020 came to a close with a dramatic final round of games in Groups E and F.

The third round of group games in Group F kicked off with all four teams in contention to reach the Round of 16. Portugal opened the scoring against France and led the group, only for a Karim Benzema double to put Les Bleus on top. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace forced a share of the spoils for the defending champions.

In the other group game, Germany were minutes away from a shock exit as they twice trailed Hungary in Munich before Leon Goretzka saved his team's blushes. The sequence of results meant France won the group, while Die Mannschaft finished ahead of Portugal owing to a better head-to-head result. Portugal scraped through to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Elsewhere, there was not as much drama, with Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands rounding off their group-stage campaigns without dropping a point. Sweden usurped Spain to top place in Group E; Denmark qualified for the Round of 16 after losing their first two games, while Croatia left it late to join England in the knockout rounds.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten most interesting stats from the Euro 2020 group stage:

#10 Italy equal their longest winning run in all competitions in 82 years

Italy saw off Wales to cap off a perfect group-stage campaign.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Italy have been on a roll under Roberto Mancini.

Following a perfect qualifying campaign to qualify for Euro 2020, the Azzurri reeled off successive wins over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, all without conceding a goal. In the process, Mancini's men equalled their longest unbeaten streak of 30 games in all competitions recorded between 1935 and 1939.

30 - Italy have now equaled their best unbeaten run: 30 straight games without defeat between 1935 and 1939 under Vittorio Pozzo. Unstoppable.#ItalyWales #ITAWAL pic.twitter.com/acnsfCG84q — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 20, 2021

One of two teams yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, Italy have moved from being dark horses to being one of the legitimate contenders for the title. The Azzurri will take on Austria on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.

#9 Netherlands produce a perfect group-stage campaign at the Euros for the third time, most by any team

Netherlands produced a perfect group-stage campaign at Euro 2020.

Like Italy, the Netherlands were conspicuous by their absence at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But Ronald Koeman's men qualified for their tenth European Championship by finishing behind group winners Germany.

Despite the Barcelona-bound Koeman making way for Frank de Boer before the tournament, the Oranje made their presence felt at Euro 2020. The 1988 winners beat Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in a perfect group-stage campaign.

It meant the Oranje won all their group games at the Euros for the third time (also 2000 and 2008), the most by any team in competition history.

3 - Netherlands have won all three of their group stage games at the European Championships for a third time (2000, 2008 & 2020), more than any other side in the competition. Perfect. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/jKFmJgCpVT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2021

De Boer's men will take on the Czech Republic in Round of 16.

#8 England become the lowest-scoring team to top their group at the European Championship

England beat Czech Republic to top their group at Euro 2020.

After a strong qualifying campaign, England were touted as one of the favorites to win Euro 2020.

Despite the array of talent at their disposal, the Three Lions labored to solitary-goal wins over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of a goalless draw with Scotland.

It marked only the third time England have topped their group at the Euros. With only two goals scored in three games, Gareth Southgate's men are the lowest-scoring team to win a group in European Championship history.

3 - @England have topped their group at a European Championships for only the third time, also in 1996 and 2012. With just two goals scored, they are the lowest scoring side to ever finish top of a group at a EUROs tournament. Economical. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/jn3pxvy5kp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2021

England are one of two teams who are yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020. But the Three Lions will have to produce better performances at both ends in the Round of 16 against Germany. England have never beaten Germany in the knockout round of a major tournament since the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, so Southgate's men will have to up the ante to live up to their favorites tag.

#7 Euro 2020 has produced as many own goals as the previous five editions combined

Martin Duvravka became the latest player to concede an own goal at Euro 2020.

Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Duvravka put one through his own net against Spain to become the seventh player to concede an own goal at Euro 2020.

In the process, the Newcastle United custodian joined Merih Demiral, Wojciech Szczesny, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels and Lukas Hradecky to score an own goal at the tournament.

The total of seven own goals at Euro 2020 now equals the combined tally of own goals recorded at the five previous European Championships - one in 2000, two in 2004, none in 2008, one in 2012 and three in 2016.

7 - Martin Dubravka has scored the seventh own goal of EURO 2020; this is as many own goals as were scored at the 2000 (1), 2004 (2), 2008 (0), 2012 (1) and 2016 (3) editions of the tournament combined. Calamity. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/KQTSggN2SP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2021

With the knockout stage set to commence, the tally of own goals at Euro 2020 could swell further.

