Euro 2020: 5 best midfielders from the tournament

Euro 2020 was everything one would expect as high-profile a tournament to be and then some. Italy have emerged as champions of Europe after beating England in a hard-fought and entertaining final at Wembley on Sunday.

It was a tight affair, and the teams couldn't be separated over the course of 90 minutes and extra time. The Azzurri finally overcame the Three Lions 3-2 in the shootout. Both goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Gianluigi Donnarumma did their best but only one walked home with the trophy.

Euro 2020 featured some incredible individual displays

Euro 2020 was replete with some wonderful individual and team performances. European giants like France, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal, with a plethora of world-class players in their squads, fell early. At the same time, several young players stepped up and stole the show at the continental competition.

We also had the good fortune of watching some of the best technicians at work. As expected, plenty of games at Euro 2020 were decided in midfield. With players ready to give it their all for their nations, the tournament was nothing short of an absolute treat for spectators.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders from Euro 2020.

#5 Paul Pogba (France)

Paul Pogba is not an extremely consistent footballer. There are also a few shortcomings in his game. For example, while his close control and ability to navigate tight spaces can be extraordinary at times, he also has a habit of losing possession in dangerous areas.

But with a tireless N'Golo Kante to his side, Pogba becomes much more expressive and puts his whole array of skills on display. The Frenchman played some wonderful passes for his forwards and full-backs throughout Euro 2020. He even scored one of the goals of the tournament against Denmark.

Pogba produced world-class displays against the likes of Germany, Portugal and Switzerland. He played a total of five accurate through balls at Euro 2020, the most by any player at the tournament. It's interesting to note that France only made it to the Round of 16.

Pogba also won two man-of-the-match awards and was on course to become a top contender for the Player of the Tournament up until their elimination.

Wayne Rooney: "I fancied the French to be [#EURO2020] champions and as a team they were a massive disappointment. That was a particular shame for Paul Pogba. He had been the player of the tournament until they went out."

#4 Marco Verratti (Italy)

Italy have plenty of excellent technicians in their squad and that's why Verratti's absence wasn't felt in the Azzurri's first two matches at Euro 2020. Manuel Locatelli, who filled in for Verratti, played a starring role in both those wins.

Verratti returned for the game against Wales and produced five incredible performances on the trot. He won eight tackles at Euro 2020 and also created the most number of chances at Euro 2020 with 14.

The PSG midfielder was part of everything good the Italians created since he first featured for them in their final group stage game against Wales. He was arguably the best midfielder in the final against England, completing 112 of 119 attempted passes. Verratti also registered three assists at Euro 2020.

