EURO 2020: 5 player battles to watch out for in the Round of 16

After an enticing final day of group games, the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 has been set.

"I'm not away, was just trying to catch a breath..." ESPN commentator Jon Champion's words in the second half of the Portugal-France game perfectly described the last few days at Euro 2020.

On a fair note, there haven't been a lot of surprises in terms of the nations that have qualified for the Round of 16. But Italy's comprehensive displays in not conceding a single goal in 2021, Denmark's arrival on the big stage, the emergence of a new-look Spain and the Group of Death living up to its billing have set the stage for an exciting Round of 16.

With some marquee clashes in the first knockout round of Euro 2020, there are some intriguing player matchups that could be key in the outcome of games. On that note, let's take a look at the top five such player battles to watch out for in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

#1 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) vs Pepe (Portugal)

Portugal's Pepe after the full-time whistle against France.

Who would believe that after leaving Real Madrid, Pepe would be spearheading the Portuguese backline at Euro 2020. That's because the veteran centre-back is performing at the highest level even at the age of 38.

Pepe was a brick wall against France, keeping Kylian Mbappe silent for large swathes of the game. He registered the most tackles in the defensive third (4) by a Portugal defender, coming into Euro 2020 after a very impressive season with Porto. But in the Round of 16 on Sunday, he will come up against a different beast altogether - Romelu Lukaku.

A huge part of Inter Milan's title-winning side last season, Lukaku has key in Belgium going perfect in their Euro 2020 group-stage campaign. He has scored, some fine goals in the tournament and is leading the G-xG (Goals - Expected Goals) charts.

There is little doubt Pepe and Lukaku's clash could decide whether Portugal or Belgium reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

#2 David Alaba (Austria) vs Domenico Berardi (Italy)

David Alaba in action against Ukraine

One of the most decorated defenders in the Bundesliga, David Alaba has moved to Real Madrid for a new challenge. The former Bayern Munich star now faces a formidable challenge when Austria meet Italy in the Round of 16.

Considering the form Italy are in, Alaba and co. face a tough task to stay alive in the competition. The Azzurri are not only unbeaten since 2020, they are yet to concede a goal this year. It is going to take more than a miracle for Austria to beat Italy at Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, this game promises one of the best clashes of versatile talents on the left wing. The resolute David Alaba will go up against the talented and free-flowing Domenico Berardi. Berardi displayed his prowess against Turkey, with the Italian forward switching flanks at will during transition, facilitating his team's fluid movement.

🇦🇹🇧🇪🇭🇷🇨🇿🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇳🇱🇵🇹🇪🇸🇸🇪🇨🇭🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



🤩 EURO 2020 round of 16 set!



List the 3 most impressive teams so far 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

With Alaba expected to keep Berardi quiet, the Austrian captain, who has won trophies galore at his previous club, will have to produce a defensive masterclass.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav