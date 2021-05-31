Euro 2020: 5 players above the age of 30 who can dominate the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 is almost upon us, as some of the biggest nations across the continent prepare to go head-to-head to reign supreme. The 16th edition of the tournament was initially scheduled to kick off last year but was postponed due to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global pandemic has eased out a little bit in Europe, so fans will be allowed to return to stadiums, albeit in limited numbers. Nevertheless, Euro 2020 promises to be an exciting time for football fans, as 12 host cities were confirmed earlier this year, with the Wembley Stadium in London scheduled to host the final.

Twenty-four teams will take part in Euro 2020, with 51 matches set to be played between the 11th of June and the 11th of July.

Portugal enter the tournament as defending champions after their heroics in Euro 2016, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co look to retain their crown. Eder, who scored the winning goal against France in the final that year, is not part of Fernando Santos' squad, but Portugal have enough firepower to make their presence felt in the tournament.

Italy and the Netherlands are set to participate in a major tournament after a long hiatus, as the two nations failed to secure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A handful of players could be taking part in the European Championships for the last time, as they enter the twilight years of their careers. On that note, here are five players above the age of 30 who can dominate Euro 2020.

#5 Manuel Neuer | Germany

Northern Ireland v Germany - Group C: UEFA Euro 2016

Manuel Neuer might be 35, but he has proved in the past two seasons that he's more than good enough to carry on playing. The German international is one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history and could complete his CV by winning Euro 2020 as captain.

Neuer has won every major trophy with Bayern Munich and also managed to get his hands on the FIFA World Cup in 2014 with Germany. The European Championship, however, has eluded him so far, but you wouldn't bet against Germany having a decent run out in what is set to be Joachim Low's last tournament as manager.

Germany are in a Group F with France, Hungary and Portugal, so Neuer will have to be at his best to keep out some of the best attackers in the world and spearhead his side to the knockout stages.

#4 Luka Modric | Croatia

Sweden v Croatia - UEFA Nations League

Luka Modric won the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and will look to lead Croatia from the front at Euro 2020. The legendary midfielder won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time, as he continues to produce the goods for club and country.

Croatia are in Group D with England, Czech Republic and Scotland and have a decent chance of making it through to the knockout stages. Zlatko Dalic will count on his midfield to deliver the goods in a major tournament, with the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in the running to lay alongside Modric.

However, the 35-year-old is not getting any younger, so Euro 2020 could be the last time he takes part in the competition. Only time will tell if Modric decides to stick around for the 2021 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before retiring.

Also Read: 5 players with most dribbles in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season

1 / 2 NEXT