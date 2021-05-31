6 midfielders who have won the Man of the Match award in a UEFA Champions League Final

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season drew to a thrilling climax as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal. German midfielder and Chelsea record signing Kai Havertz scored the solitary goal of the game in the first half, as the Blues were crowned kings of the continent for the second time in their history.

Chelsea exceeded expectations and produced a stunning display, as Manchester City came out second best on the night despite heading into the game as favorites. While Havertz got his name on the scoresheet, it was Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante who was named Man of the Match for his outstanding display in the center of the park.

The Frenchman made it three Man of the Match awards in a row and etched his name in Chelsea history with another stunning performance in a big game. Before Kante, though, five midfielders had won the award in the final.

On that note, here's an exhaustive list of midfielders to have been named Man of the Match in a UEFA Champions League final.

#6 N'Golo Kante | Chelsea, 2021

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

N'Golo Kante saved the best for the last, as he played a pivotal role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success. The Frenchman dominated the Manchester City midfield right from the get-go and scalped the award at the full-time whistle, as he was named Man of the Match for three UEFA Champions League games in a row.

Kante's work rate was top class as usual, while he also made a few marauding runs through the middle of the park and won all his aerial duels despite being the shortest player on the pitch.

The midfielder has won every major trophy in club football and is all set to go down as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

#5 Andres Iniesta | Barcelona, 2015

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

The 2015 UEFA Champions League final proved to be a memorable one for Barcelona, as they beat Juventus 3-1 to get their hands on the trophy for the fifth time in their history. The Catalan giants took the lead in the fourth minute, as Andres Iniesta set up fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Luis Suarez and Neymar added second-half goals for Barcelona, but Iniesta went home with the Man of the Match award for his outstanding display against the Serie A giants.

The game also turned out to be Xavi's last appearance for Barcelona, as he signed off on a high to join Qatari club Al-Sadd.

#4 Xavi Hernandez | Barcelona, 2011

FC Barcelona v RC Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

The 2011 UEFA Champions League final proved to be one of the best games of the 2010-11 season, as Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Wembley Stadium in London. Pep Guardiola's side were widely regarded as the best team in the world at the time, while Manchester United were also a force to be reckoned with under Sir Alex Ferguson.

On the grandest stage, Spanish midfielder Xavi stepped up to the plate and produced a Man of the Match performance for his boyhood club, as he pulled the string in the center of the park alongside Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Pedro Rodriguez, Lionel Messi and David Villa scored for Barcelona on the night, while Wayne Rooney's goal turned out to be just a consolation for Manchester United.

