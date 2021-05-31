5 players with most dribbles in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season ended with Chelsea winning the competition for the second time in their history, as they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the final. Thomas Tuchel finally got his hands on the European Cup, having lost in the final against Bayern Munich last season as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

As another dramatic season draws to a climax, most players are expected to enjoy a few days off before representing their national teams at Euro 2020 or the Copa America.

Erling Haaland's 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign turned out to be one for the history books, as he finished as the competition's leading goalscorer with ten goals to his name. The Norwegian sensation beat some of the big hitters like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to the award, cementing his status as one of the most feared strikers on the planet.

After the conclusion of the season, Squawka released a series of stats on their Twitter feed, one of which was the number of take-ons completed over the course of the season. Football is often described as an attacker's game, and some of the best players in the world enhanced their reputations in the UCL this season.

As per Whoscored, a successful dribble or take-on is defined as the action of making it past a player while retaining the ball. The 2020-21 UCL season saw some of the best dribblers on the planet weave their magic on the grandest stage, and here are five players who completed the most take-ons.

#5 Phil Foden | Manchester City, 26 dribbles completed

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester City wonder-kid Phil Foden enjoyed his best season as a senior pro, as he played a pivotal role in the Cityzens' road to the final. Pep Guardiola and co lost out to Chelsea, but they were amongst the best teams in the competition and produced a string of stunning displays from the group stages.

Foden was in the thick of the action for the Premier League side, as he turned heads across Europe with his dribbling ability and close control. The Englishman made 13 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and notched up three goals and three assists, while he also completed an impressive 26 take-ons for his side.

Phil Foden and Reece James have come a long way 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sug302vGDO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2021

Foden is amongst the finest young players in world football at the moment and is all set to play an important role for England at the European Championships.

#4 Leroy Sane | Bayern Munich, 28 dribbles completed

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Leroy Sane hasn't yet lived up to the hype after completing a move to Bayern Munich last summer, but the German international enjoyed a decent first season with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals, as they failed to defend their continental crown. Much like the rest of his teammates, Sane was unable to prevent his side from losing the tie despite his best efforts, but he did have his moments against a shaky PSG backline.

Leroy Sané: "I know that I haven't played an outstanding season at Bayern. For me it was a bit more difficult due to the corona break and my knee injury. It was important to me to get back my rhythm, which I managed to do" [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/wosmRa3Aaj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 30, 2021

The 25-year-old made eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League and notched up three goals and an assist, while he also completed 28 dribbles over the course of the season.

