Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players this season (2020-21)

Liverpool were expected to kick on after getting their hands on the domestic crown for the first time in 30 years. However, Jurgen Klopp's side were ravaged by injuries and capitulated dramatically after leading the points table on Christmas Day, as the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffered season-ending injuries.

With all his central defensive options essentially wiped out, the German had to make do with playing the experienced duo of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams for the second half of the season, while Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was snapped up on an emergency loan deal in the January transfer window.

Despite losing six successive home league games in a row and dropping to ninth in the Premier League table in February, Liverpool recovered well at the business end of the season. Between their famous victory at Old Trafford and a last-gasp win against West Bromwich Albion thanks to Alisson Becker's stoppage-time winner, the Reds recaptured their mojo and finished third.

The 2020-21 season was far from ideal for Klopp and co, but they'll take encouragement from the fact that they secured UEFA Champions League football despite losing all their central defenders to long-term injuries.

On that note, here are the five best Liverpool players from the 2020-21 Premier League season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold went through a tough patch after the turn of the year and was even dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate. However, the 22-year-old recovered in some style and showed his class at the business end of the season, as he played a pivotal role in the Reds' push for a UEFA Champions League slot.

Together with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah, Alexander-Arnold occupies what is arguably the strongest right flank in world football and has forged a brilliant understanding with the duo.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions and notched up two goals and nine assists, as he stayed injury-free and performed admirably in what was a difficult season for Liverpool.

#4 Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota enjoyed a stunning start to his Liverpool career, as he came off the bench to score against Arsenal on his debut. The Portuguese winger eased the pressure on Mohamed Salah at the start of the season and almost scored goals at will before suffering an injury in a UEFA Champions League dead-rubber against FC Midtjylland.

Despite the setback, Jota returned to the team after a three-month absence and carried on from where he left off, as he continued to rack up the numbers and delivered a string of eye-catching displays.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and finished the season with a creditable tally of 13 goals and an assist.

