Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 Premier League season turned out to be an interesting one for goalkeepers. The English top-flight boasts some of the best shot-stoppers in the business, but some of the usual suspects performed well below expectations for one reason or the other.

Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker could be classed in this category, as the Brazilian endured a relatively underwhelming reason by his lofty standards. He made amends with a series of eye-catching displays at the business end of the season and topped it off with a historic goal against West Bromwich Albion, but Alisson made a few uncharacteristic errors in the 2020-21 campaign.

In stark contrast, a handful of goalkeepers outside the traditional top six made a massive impression, while new signings also took to their first season in the Premier League with aplomb.

Goalkeepers are scrutinized more than most other players in world football, as their mistakes make bigger headlines than the saves they make. The 2020-21 season was no different, as the harsh realities of being the guardian of the sticks were at times brutally exposed by attackers.

On that note, here are the five best goalkeepers of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

#5 Kasper Schmeichel | Leicester City

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Kasper Schmeichel has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League over the years and enjoyed yet another fantastic season in the top flight. The Danish international is incredible with the ball at his feet, while he is also the leader of the Leicester City backline.

Brendan Rodgers' side narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, but Schmeichel was one of his most reliable players. He played every minute of Premier League football and recorded 11 clean sheets, while he finished the season with zero errors leading to goals.

Schmeichel did, however, jeopardize his side's UCL hopes on the final day of the season. He came off his line for a corner but failed to gather the ball, as it resulted in a goal for Tottenham Hotspur. Nevertheless, the experienced goalkeeper made 88 saves over the course of the season and was largely a reliable figure between the sticks for the Foxes.

#4 Illan Meslier | Leeds United

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Leeds United took the Premier League by storm after securing promotion from the Championship and finished ninth on the league table with 59 points to their name. While a handful of players enhanced their reputations under Marcelo Bielsa, Illan Meslier's performances between the sticks turned heads across Europe.

The Frenchman became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to record 10 clean sheets, as he broke Joe Hart's 13-year record in February. Still just 21 years of age, Meslier's reactions are amongst the best in the business, while he also has a knack for coming off his line quickly to suffocate opposition attackers.

He made 35 appearances in the Premier League and recorded 11 clean sheets, as Leeds made their presence felt in their return to the top-flight.

