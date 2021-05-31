5 goalkeepers with most saves in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season

As far as goalkeepers go, the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign was an interesting one. Some of the usual suspects like Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson Becker didn't really make the headlines, as their teams were eliminated before the business end of the tournament.

In stark contrast, a handful of other goalkeepers made a massive impression on the grandest stage, with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy the pick of the bunch. The Senegalese shot-stopper replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks and quickly made a massive impression, as he won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at the club.

A goalkeeper's primary job is to save shots, but in this day and age, they are also expected to be useful with the ball at their feet. Nevertheless, shot-stopping is arguably the overwhelming factor when it comes to judging goalkeepers.

On that note, here are five goalkeepers who saved the most shots in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign.

#5 Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid, 26 saves

Thibaut Courtois was one of Real Madrid's most impressive players in the 2020-21 season. The Belgian goalkeeper might have recorded just four clean sheets from 12 UEFA Champions League appearances, but he made a string of outstanding saves in crucial moments for Los Blancos.

The 29-year-old made 26 saves -- including two important ones against Liverpool in the quarterfinals -- and cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Courtois could do nothing to prevent his former team Chelsea from scoring three goals against him in the semifinals, but he performed admirably for his side in the UEFA Champions League this season.

#4 Agustin Marchesin | FC Porto, 29 saves

Agustín Marchesín enjoyed an impressive debut season in the UEFA Champions League for FC Porto. The Argentine recorded five clean sheets from nine appearances in the competition and conceded just nine goals, as the Portuguese giants were eliminated by Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

He kept a clean sheet against Manchester City in the group stages and produced an assured display between the sticks, as Porto defeated Chelsea in the second leg of the quarterfinals despite losing the tie on aggregate.

At the age of 33, he has firmly established himself as Porto's first-choice goalkeeper under Sergio Conceicao and has finally got the chance to shine for a European club.

He made 29 saves in the competition and played starring roles for his side, as they recorded impressive results against some of the best teams in Europe.

