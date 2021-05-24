Ranking the 10 best players in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 Premier League season concluded on Sunday, as one of the most intriguing campaigns in the history of English football drew to a dramatic climax. Manchester City dethroned Liverpool at the summit and reclaimed the Premier League title, as they got their hands on the prize for the third time in four years.

After a dramatic race for the top four spots, Liverpool and Chelsea sealed their place in next season's UEFA Champions League campaign, as Leicester City were made to pay for their alarming nosedive at the business end of the season. Manchester United made it successive top four finishes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as they finished second behind arch-rivals Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur became the first side in Premier League history to make it through to the UEFA Conference League, while their London rivals Arsenal missed out on European football for the first time in 26 years after finishing eighth in the Premier League table.

Sheffield United finished rock bottom after a dismal campaign and suffered relegation after two seasons in the Premier League, as they failed to recover from a torrid start that saw them go winless for a staggering 15 games. Fulham and West Bromwich Albion joined the Blades in the bottom three, while the likes of Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion narrowly avoided the drop.

Usual suspects dominate Premier League's best players rankings

What was your highlight of the 2020/21 #PL season? ✨💭 pic.twitter.com/qPJOBxb8sT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2021

In what was a tumultuous Premier League season due to the extraordinary circumstances at play, several key players enhanced their reputations with match-winning performances for their respective sides. The usual suspects like Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah unsurprisingly played starring roles over the course of the season, while a handful of unexpected names also stepped up to the plate.

On that note, here are the 10 best players from the 2020-21 Premier League campaign ranked in increasing order of their performances throughout the season.

#10 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

While Harry Kane is undoubtedly Tottenham Hotspur's talisman, Son Heung-Min's value cannot be overstated. The South Korean is one of the most explosive attackers in the Premier League and enjoyed another stunning season despite his side's seventh-place finish.

Son notched up double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League, as he finished with 17 goals and 10 assists to his name in 37 appearances. The 28-year-old's versatility, speed and goalscoring ability were on show several times over the course of the season, as he complimented Kane brilliantly to wreak havoc on opposition defenders.

#9 Jack Grealish | Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was one of the contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award before picking up an unfortunate injury earlier this season. Nevertheless, the England international set the stage alight, as he led from the front and delivered a string of top-class performances for his boyhood team.

Hailed as one of the best ball carriers in the country, Grealish is incredibly hard to dispossess due to his low center of gravity, while his ability to create chances has also turned heads across Europe. The 25-year-old featured 26 times for Aston Villa in the Premier League and recorded an impressive tally of six goals and ten assists, as he produced the goods as a left-winger and a central midfielder.

One of my most enjoyable days ever at villa park! Having fans back and the noise that was being made generally gave me goosebumps! Great win boys and a great season ♥️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bkdf7vqbE1 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 23, 2021

Grealish is Villa's prized asset and is reportedly a top target for Manchester United this summer. Only time will tell if he seals a big-money move in the coming months, but the Englishman has proved to be one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Also Read: 5 superstars whose contracts are set to expire in May

1 / 3 NEXT