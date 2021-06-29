Euro 2020: Belgium’s game management in Portugal victory proves they’re the best team in the world 

One of the Euro 2020 last-16 fixtures that piqued the interest of many football fans was the game between Belgium and Portugal.

With two teams stacked with several talented players, the match was expected to be all fireworks. At the end of 90 minutes on Sunday, though, the game produced just one goal. Belgium emerged victorious and advanced to the quarter-final following a remarkable strike from Thorgan Hazard in the first half.

It was a highly tactical game; one which tested the acumen and nous of both managers, Fernando Santos and Roberto Martinez.

Thorgan Hazard golazo downs Portugal

You can’t make some things up and football has always had the most dramatic of scripts. On Sunday, it was Thorgan Hazard’s turn to etch his name into footballing history.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been a mainstay in Martinez’s team and has started every game at Euro 2020 so far. That, though, did not stop his elder brother, Eden, from overshadowing him once the latter was fit to also start.

With two Hazards on the pitch, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and other star names, Thorgan was always going to be overlooked. Unless, of course, he did something extraordinary.

The 28-year-old produced a stunning long-range finish in the 42nd minute, a goal that eventually won the game for Belgium. With such a wonderful goal, nothing was going to stop him from claiming his crowning moment, as he was deservedly named the Man of the Match.

Belgium’s game management sets them apart at Euro 2020

Belgium rode their luck at times but the bottom line is they were tactically superior to Portugal when it mattered most. De Rode Duivels are known to be a side that usually dominates their opponents. However, on this occasion, Martinez set up his side to cede possession and play on the counter in the second half.

It was a complete departure from their usual attacking style of play. But it was also the only way they were going to get the much-needed win over a determined Portugal team.

"I thought we had incredible concentration, we defended really well. We controlled the game in the first half, scored a very good goal. The more that they had the momentum, we had to show an incredible mentality. We were disciplined, tactically astute,” Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We know the talent of this generation and the good football we can play but I think all the other elements that you need to be a winning team, we showed. The commitment of these players allowed us to have a display like this," added Martinez.

Belgium have been the number-one-ranked team in the world for many years now and, on Sunday, they showed why they’re the best.

De Rode Duivels know when to open up and play, and also know when to be pragmatic and cautious. More importantly, theirs is a team that has mastered the art of winning, no matter the circumstances.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar