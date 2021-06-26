Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 players so far based on ratings

The group stages of the UEFA Euro 2020 are done, with the knockout games set to begin on Saturday, June 26.

There were some extremely impressive performances during the group stages, with various nations doing well and setting a high standard. With some of Europe's biggest footballing nations set to lock heads in the knockout stages, the excitement is palpable.

There have been world-class individual performances as well. The usual suspects have done well, while a few new names have emerged too.

We rank the top 5 players so far based on ratings from Whoscored.com.

Euro 2020's five best players in the group stage

#5 Memphis Depay (The Netherlands) | 7.84

Barcelona's latest attacking addition, Memphis Depay, has displayed his incredible talent for the footballing world at Euro 2020.

Depay's failed stint with Manchester United now seems a long time ago. The 27-year old has matured into one of the best attackers in the world, capable of creating and goalscoring at a consistent rate. Depay has been Lyon's most important player in recent seasons, and Barcelona have done well to sign him on a free transfer.

The Netherlands international is the national team's superstar attacker. Depay has been utilized as part of the front two alongside Wout Weghorst by manager Frank de Boer at Euro 2020 and the Barcelona-bound attacker has not disappointed. Depay has made three appearances at Euro 2020 so far, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

#4 Manuel Locatelli (Italy) | 7.86

Italy have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020 so far, and their midfield of Nicolo Barella, Jorginho and Manuel Locatelli has been key to their success at the tournament.

Locatelli, in particular, looks set for a big-money move. The Sassuolo midfielder, who enjoyed a good Serie A season this time around, has impressed for Roberto Mancini's side, with his passing, dribbling and defensive solidity all standing out. He also scored a brace in Italy's second group stage game against Switzerland at Euro 2020.

The 23-year old is unlikely to remain at Sassuolo for long. Juventus are said to be extremely interested in his services, while Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all tracking the young talent.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee