Euro 2020: 5 best forwards in the tournament so far

UEFA Euro 2020 is in full flow, with the group stage about to end soon and the knockouts set to commence.

Some big names have already qualified for the next round, courtesy of the incredible performances from their players. The attacking quality in display has been fascinating to watch, with Euro 2020 boasting some of the best forwards in the game.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the next round of games, with some of the biggest footballing nations and the best players in the world competing against each other to win the coveted competition.

Let's take a look at the 5 best forwards at Euro 2020 so far:

#5 Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Croatia v Czech Republic - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Not much was expected from the Czech Republic and Patrik Schick at Euro 2020, but the striker has been a revelation at the tournament so far.

Schick, who enjoyed a fairly good season with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga in the recently concluded season, has emerged as his country's star man. He scored a brace in the Czech Republic's opening game against Scotland, including a wondergoal from the halfway line.

Look at how much bend Patrik Schick put on that goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qs047SbzEn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

Against Croatia, the 25-year old scored a penalty to help his team qualify for the next round. Schick's country are at the top of their group at the time of writing this, ahead of countries like England and Croatia. More performances like these at Euro 2020 could see bigger clubs take a closer look at Schick.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

#4 Memphis Depay (The Netherlands)

North Macedonia v Netherlands - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

The Netherlands have won all three group games with relative ease to qualify for the next round of Euro 2020.

While praise has been directed at players like Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, Memphis Depay has once again showcased his qualities. The forward, who is set to join Barcelona after Euro 2020, has led the line for the Oranje with his pace, creativity and wonderful technical abilities on full display.

Memphis Depay taking care of business in Amsterdam 📸 pic.twitter.com/mYQCyIJ0cg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2021

The 27-year old has scored two goals for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and Barcelona seem to be getting an excellent player who should do succeed at the Nou Camp.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy