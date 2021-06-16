Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 performers from Matchday 1

With France's 1-0 victory over Germany last night, all the participating nations have completed their first game at the UEFA Euro 2020. The tournament has just begun, but there have already been some incredible individual performances so far.

From having fans back in the stadium to stunning goals from the halfway line, Euro 2020 has already delivered a lot of excitement and served up some memorable moments. Some players have made their presence felt while others still continue to get into their groove. But the bar has been set for the remainder of the tournament and it is quite high.

There are a lot of games to be played yet, and it is clear that no team will have it easy. The likes of Hungary, North Macedonia and Finland have all put in spirited displays and have made their intentions extremely clear.

Without further ado, we rank the top 5 performers from Matchday 1 of Euro 2020.

#5 Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Patrik Schick celebrates after netting a stunning long range effort against Scotland

Euro 2020 was Scotland's first major tournament since 1998, and their first game in the group stage did not go according to plan.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick scored a brace to ensure that the Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0. Schick's second goal is already many fans' choice for Goal of the Tournament; the 25-year old scored a stunning goal from the halfway line, and it was later revealed to be the longest-recorded goal at the Euros since 1980.

Look at how much bend Patrik Schick put on that goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qs047SbzEn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

Schick enjoyed a fairly good season in the Bundesliga, making 20 starts for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring nine goals and providing an assist. He has established himself as a star for the Czech Republic national team and will be keen to replicate the form against Scotland when his nation takes on England and Croatia.

#4 Kalvin Phillips (England)

Kalvin Philips looks set to become a mainstay in the England starting eleven

Eyebrows were raised when England manager Gareth Southgate decided to start Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips alongside Declan Rice in midfield for their Euro 2020 opening game against Croatia.

It proved to be a tactically adept decision in the end as Phillips ran the show. He was the best player on the field, constantly alert and performing all his tasks in midfield with utmost perfection. He capped it all off by providing the assist for the sole goal of the game.

🗓️ 2020: Playing in the English 2nd tier

🗓️ 2021: Dazzling at #EURO2020



🤩 Even the original Pirlo must have been impressed with the 'The Yorkshire Pirlo' today@Kalvinphillips | @England pic.twitter.com/abA53Zb6ji — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 13, 2021

Many assumed Jordan Henderson would partner Rice in midfield, but Phillips' excellent performance means he is very likely to start England's next game as well. The 25-year old could very well become one of the best players at Euro 2020.

