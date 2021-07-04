Euro 2020: Best XI from the quarterfinals

Euro 2020 has truly lived up to the hype so far. The tournament has been replete with heartbreaks, upsets and heroic tales. Several giants have fallen but many others have risen to the occasion and emerged as heroes.

Euro 2020 quarterfinals featured some exciting encounters

The Round of 16 was exhilarating and the quarterfinals were just as good if not better. Spain saw off Switzerland in a shootout after the game ended 1-1. The Belgian Red Devils were knocked out by an Italian side that seems to be getting better with each game.

Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1 in an enthralling encounter and England thumped Ukraine 4-0. It's a stage that's famous for creating heroes out of men and Euro 2020 has delivered in that regard.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best XI from the quarterfinals.

Goalkeeper - Yann Sommer

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Yann Sommer (Switzerland)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer did his best to keep his side in the tournament. It's a pity that his best efforts over the course of 120 minutes and the shootout wasn't enough to save the day for the Swiss side.

Sommer couldn't have done anything about Alba's deflected goal. But he stood his ground and produced excellent saves against Gerard Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal in extra-time. The 32-year-old also saved Rodri's shot in the shootout but unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough.

Defenders

Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark)

30-year-old wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen put in a shift-and-a-half against the Czech Republic. He was excellent, bombing up and down the right flank and sending in some brilliant balls into the box.

He did a great job with his corners as well and picked up an assist as Thomas Delaney headed home from his swinging delivery.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Bonucci is one of the best centre-backs in the world and he brought all of his experience to the game against Belgium. He kept popping up in the right place thanks to his superior positional awareness and was also excellent at playing the ball out from the back.

It was a top performance from the Juventus man and Mancini will be demanding more of the same from him at the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Harry Maguire (England)

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Ukraine:



100% aerial duels won

100% ground duels won

97% pass accuracy

17 passes into the final third

10 attempted long passes

7 successful long passes

3 clearances

1 goal

0 x dribbled past



What a player. 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/OHMs5VCHBi — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 3, 2021

England fans are learning just how important a player Harry Maguire really is. Having missed England's first two Euro 2020 games against Croatia and Scotland, Maguire returned against Czech Republic. He has now helped the Three Lions keep three cleansheets and has been crucial to their build-up play.

He produced a thumping header off a corner to make it 2-0 against Ukraine and help England get off to a flying start to the second half. He dominated aerial duels and was excellent in defence. It was a blockbuster performance from the Manchester United captain.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw at #EURO2020 [#ENG rank]:



21 passes into the box [🥇]

8 chances created [🥇]

5 chances created from open play [🥇]

4 big chances created [🥇]

3 assists [🥇]

1.57 xA [🥇]



Outstanding. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/S2KCjb3mCE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 3, 2021

Luke Shaw is arguably the best player of the Euro 2020 quarter-final stage. The Englishman absolutely relished his chance to play in Jose Mourinho's yard and conjured two assists. He was England's best player and his deliveries were accurate. Shaw was also excellent at dispensing his defensive duties.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith