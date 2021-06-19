Euro 2020: Billy Gilmour heralds Scotland’s character and fight as Tartan Army hold England

There was a lot of talk after Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2020 Group B game on Monday. It’s not always that one team has to commit mistakes for the other to win, and that was the situation the Tartan Army found themselves in.

Despite putting up a spirited performance, two moments of individual brilliance from Patrik Schick meant Scotland returned empty-handed from the game.

However, luck cannot elude a good team for long, and Scotland’s resilience finally paid off in their second game against England. Steve Clarke’s side were simply phenomenal as they held the Three Lions to a goalless draw.

FULL TIME | England 0-0 Scotland.



It's honours even at Wembley, as we pick up our first point of Group D.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/UX04oPMIQg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 18, 2021

Gilmour mirrors Scotland's character and fighting spirit

One player that mirrors the character and fight in this Scotland team is Billy Gilmour. The Chelsea midfielder was making his first international start, but he was outstanding.

The 20-year-old ran the show in Scotland's midfield and was deservedly named the 'Man of the Match'. It isn’t very often that a player this young dominates a big game like this.

“It was nice for him to get that start, a big platform, a big player, Billy,” Scotland coach Clarke said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports. I've said for a long time he'll be a big part of the future of Scottish football. We know what we've got in the camp; we'll try to manage that and keep a lid on things. Performances like that will do him no harm whatsoever.”

Scotland can still qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020, and with players like Gilmour, the Tartan Army have the wherewithal to make that happen.

Tartan Army on the path to something special

England were the favourites to win the game, but Scotland were by far the better side on the night. The Tartan Army took the game to their illustrious hosts and restricted them to very few chances.

On the contrary, a desperate block was what prevented Che Adams from scoring for Scotland. Lyndon Dykes also went close and was only denied by a goal-line clearance from Reece James.

Then there was Stephen O’Donnell’s sweet shot that was parried away by Jordan Pickford. The Tartan Army played like wounded lions, and a draw was the least they deserved.

In their two matches at Euro 2020, Scotland have shown great character and tremendous fighting spirit. These are admirable traits, and they could take Scotland far in the tournament. The Tartan Army are on a path to achieving something special at Euro 2020.

