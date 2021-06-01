Euro 2020 Fixtures PDF download: Full time table, venue and match timings

It promises to be a summer of great international football action as Euro 2020 is all set to get underway on 11th June with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening match of the tournament.

Euro 2020 is scheduled to run for exactly one month with the final set to be played at England's Wembley stadium on July 11th.

The tournament is hosted across Europe this time around with matches held in countries like Russia, Hungary, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Scotland, the Netherlands, England, Germany and Italy. Both the semi-finals and final will be contested at Wembley Stadium in London.

Euro 2020 will have 6 groups from Group A to Group F. The first 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16, while the 4 other best 3rd placed teams will join them.

You can download the entire Euro 2020 PDF schedule and fixtures here

Traditionally big footballing countries like Spain, France, Italy, England and Belgium are all expected to qualify for the knockout stages without any hiccups. However, Group F at Euro 2020 is the 'group of death' with France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. It will be interesting to see which teams qualify and go all the way to Wembley at Euro 2020.

😎 Panenka penalties 😍 Who did it best?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/GRclLDEQZv — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 31, 2021

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 reasons why Portugal could win the tournament

Portugal will be looking to defend their title at Wembley in Euro 2020

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Portugal won Euro 2016 beating host nation France in the final to secure Cristiano Ronaldo's first major international trophy. This time around, Portugal and France are once again considered to be among the favorites.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Portugal will be hoping to make it to Wembley on July 11th and defend their title. Euro 2020 has some top players from around Europe vying it out for the top prize.

Players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante, and Robert Lewandowski will all be looking to make a mark at Euro 2020.

With fans allowed back once again, Euro 2020 promises to be an enthralling spectacle.

Also read: UEFA Euro 2020: Top 5 contenders to win the tournament

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now