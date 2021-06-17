Euro 2020: Gareth Bale shines as Wales secure crucial victory over Turkey

Wales secured a vital 2-0 victory over Turkey at Euro 2020 courtesy of goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts.

The win leaves Wales on four points from two games and in a very strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Turkey are yet to record a point and sit at the bottom of Group A.

A frenetic start saw both sides muster some glorious goal-scoring opportunities. Aaron Ramsey had two great chances to put Wales in front but the Juventus midfielder squandered both opportunities. Burak Yilmaz came close to scoring at the other end but his strike was diverted behind by Chris Mepham.

Ramsey redeemed himself three minutes before half-time as he chested down a sensational long-range pass from Gareth Bale and slotted the ball into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Bale then won a penalty after a foul from Zeki Celik, but blazed the spot-kick over the crossbar. Turkey sensed an opportunity to get back into the game and put Wales under sustained pressure with a wave of attacks. However, Senol Gunes' side couldn't find a way past a resolute Welsh defense.

Connor Roberts' goal in stoppage time secured three crucial points for Wales, who are now on the brink of qualifying for the last 16.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Superb Wales make it 4 points from 2 games by beating Turkey in Baku! 👏👏👏#EURO2020 | #WAL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Gareth Bale shines for Wales despite penalty miss at Euro 2020

Gareth Bale stole the show with a Man-of-the-Match performance against Turkey

Gareth Bale was arguably the best player on the pitch as the Welshman set up both goals for his team, either side of a shocking penalty miss.

The 31-year-old winger sent a sublime long-range ball into Ramsey's path for the first goal and then set up Roberts after a terrific run into the box from a short corner.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales captain Gareth Bale takes home the Star of the Match award 👏👏👏@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/aRPbCaDEcY — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

