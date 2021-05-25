Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate announces provisional 33-man England squad

England head coach Gareth Southgate has announced a provisional 33-man squad for the Euro 2020 tournament that will commence next month. The final 26-man squad will be announced on the 1st of June.

Southgate has selected a relatively young group of players to represent England at Euro 2020, with 21 of them having never appeared at a senior international tournament before.

The England manager has even included two uncapped players in Ben White and Ben Godfrey. The duo have had impressive seasons for their respective clubs, but are definitely surprise inclusions in the squad.

Southgate has also made sure to include a group of England's rising stars. Players like Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham could potentially light up the tournament if they do make the final squad.

Some familiar names include Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and captain Harry Kane. This core group of players are nailed on to be on the plane for Euro 2020.

Some players will definitely not be in England's final Euro 2020 squad

At least seven players will not make England's final squad for Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate will decide who to take to the tournament after the Europa League and Champions League finals later this week.

However, there are some players who definitely will not make the cut, barring injuries to any of the more established players. Ben Godfrey and Ben White earned their place in the provisional squad, but it is highly unlikely that they will make Gareth Southgate's final squad.

The same goes for players like Sam Johnstone and Conor Coady, who have had great seasons for their respective clubs but do not yet have the international pedigree to represent England at a major international tournament yet.

Southgate will also have a dilemma on his hands at the striker position. Harry Kane will definitely lead the line for England at Euro 2020, but Southgate will need to pick between Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins to deputize for the Tottenham man in case he gets injured. Calvert-Lewin had a phenomenal start to the season, while Watkins ended the season in great form. It remains to be seen what plans Southgate has for England's final Euro 2020 squad.

