Euro 2020: Germany resurrect hopes of reaching last 16 after Portugal thrashing

Group F of Euro 2020 is living up to its billing as the Group of Death. After two rounds of matches, all four teams have gained at least a point and have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

This has been made possible because Germany simply refused to go down without a fight on Saturday. Die Mannschaft lost their opening game to France, leaving them with the possibility of facing an early exit.

However, Joachim Low’s side was at their maximum best when they faced Portugal on Saturday. A match tipped to be a heavyweight clash ended up being a one-sided affair.

When Germany click into gear, very few teams can withstand their might and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were given a harsh awakening.

Germany blitz Portugal

It didn’t matter to Germany that they were playing the defending champions of Europe. Low’s side conceded early on following a blistering counter-attack which was finished off by Ronaldo.

However, once they found their rhythm, there was very little their opponents could do. Die Mannschaft completely dominated the encounter, with their incessant pressure forcing Portugal into conceding two own goals in quick succession.

The Germans continued to run riot when the second half resumed. Kai Havertz made it 3-1 shortly after the break before Robin Gosens added a fourth on the hour mark. Diogo Jota reduced the deficit to 4-2 later on, but at this point, the Germans had already completed the demolition exercise.

Cristiano Ronaldo has only lost five games at the European Championships, excluding penalty shootouts:



◉ 2004: 1-2 vs Greece

◉ 2004: 0-1 vs Greece

◉ 2008: 2-3 vs Germany

◉ 2012: 0-1 vs Germany

◉ 2020: 2-4 vs Germany



Nuthin' But A G'Thang pic.twitter.com/9Kg5Yq2UYl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 20, 2021

Die Mannschaft back in contention

After Germany’s hapless performance against France in their first game, it seemed they were on their way to an early elimination.

However, they are back into contention to reach the last 16 after beating Portugal. In truth, they even have a big chance of topping the group, as they face Hungary in their final group game.

"Overall, it was an outstanding performance from the team, great attitude, great spirit, we had many chances, outstanding," Low said after the game, as quoted by Eurosport.

"We wanted better movement up front. From the start, there was tempo, good combinations, from the wings with [Joshua] Kimmich and Gosens... That was our plan and it worked," noted Low.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar