France vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 12 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with its biggest match so far as France lock horns with Germany in a crucial Group F clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. The two European giants face a fair share of hurdles before they can qualify for the knock-outs and will have to be at their best in this match.

France enter the tournament as bonafide favourites and arguably have one of the best squads at Euro 2020. Les Bleus eased past Bulgaria in their previous game and will need to be at their best to overcome Joachim Low's side this week.

Germany, on the other hand, are in a period of transition at the moment and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game. Die Mannschaft made a statement of intent with a stunning 7-1 rout of Latvia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

France vs Germany Head-to-Head

France have a surprisingly good record against Germany and have won 14 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Germany have managed 10 victories against France and have a point to prove against Deschamps' side this week.

The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in the UEFA Nations League in 2018 and ended in a 2-1 victory for France. Antoine Griezmann scored an excellent brace on the day and will want to have a similar impact on the outcome of this match.

France form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Germany form guide: W-D-L-W-W

France vs Germany: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

France have a strong squad

Antoine Griezmann is France's chief creative force going into the Euros and has an exceptional record against Germany. The Barcelona forward has scored four goals in his last four matches against Joachim Low's side and will be in no mood to relent on Tuesday.

Germany have failed to defeat France in the last five matches played between the two sides, with their previous victory coming in 2015. The Germans have scored a paltry three goals in these five matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Germany have never lost an opening game at the Euros and will be intent on maintaining their perfect record intact in this edition of the competition. Alongside Spain, Germany are also the most successful team at the Euros with three titles.

France manager Didier Deschamps is on the verge of an astonishing record at the Euros this year. If Les Bleus do manage to win the competition, Deschamps will become the only individual in history to have won the World Cup and the Euros both as a player and as a manager.

Manuel Neuer is closing in on a record of his own and is only five matches away from breaking an all-time appearances record for goalkeepers at major international tournaments. Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon currently share the accolade with 31 appearances apiece and Neuer could surpass them this year.

