Euro 2020 Golden Boot Race: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Schick and Kane to win award

Despite being knocked out in the Round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to pip England captain Harry Kane and Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals at Euro 2020, all of which came in the group stages. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner first netted twice in Portugal's opening game against Hungary. Ronaldo then scored once in a 4-2 loss to Germany before scoring yet another brace against France in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Czech Republic and Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick also scored five goals at Euro 2020. However, Cristiano Ronaldo registered an assist to his name as well, which pipped him above Schick in the standings.

On the final day of Euro 2020, only Harry Kane had a realistic chance of catching Ronaldo. The England captain was on four goals scored, but failed to score in the final against Italy.

Other players to finish the Euro 2020 campaign on four goals include Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg and Romelu Lukaku.

It is worth noting that this is Ronaldo's first Golden Boot in any international tournament. The Juventus forward came close to winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and at Euro 2016 but ultimately failed to get his hands on the award.

Interestingly, Ronaldo won his first international Golden Boot a day after arch-rival Lionel Messi lifted the Top Scorer award at the 2021 Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a record-breaking Euro 2020

Despite Portugal's failure to defend their title, Ronaldo had a phenomenal Euro 2020 tournament on a personal level. Apart from winning the Golden Boot, the 36-year-old surpassed Michel Platini to become the top goalscorer in European Championship history. Ronaldo currently sits atop the list with 14 goals, with Antoine Griezmann the closest active player on seven goals.

Ronaldo has also tied former Iranian striker Ali Daei to become the highest goal scorer ever at the international level. The pair are currently tied on 109 goals each, with Ronaldo expected to make the record his own in the near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to return to Juventus and sign a one-year contract extension with the Bianconeri.

