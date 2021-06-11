Euro 2020: Group D Predictions, Preview, Tactics, and more

Group D at Euro 2020 has a diverse group of constituents.

England, the primary hosts in the group, have a strong and balanced squad. Scotland, making their first Euro appearance in 25 years, will co-host the group games. Croatia are coming off a runners-up finish in the World Cup, while the Czech Republic have been touted as one of the dark horses at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the four teams in Group D at Euro 2020 and analyse their tactics, formations and key players along with team predictions.

#4 Scotland

Serbia vs Scotland - UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off Finals

Manager: Steve Clarke

Best Finish: Group Stage (1992 and 1996).

Predicted Finish: Fourth in Group Stage.

Scotland are returning to the Euros after their group-stage finish way back in 1996. Euro 2020 will also be the first major tournament for the Tartan Army since the 1998 World Cup finals. Scotland recently used a 3-5-2 system, with sporadic usage of the conventional 4-3-3 formation as well.

Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney play on the left side of a 3-man defence with two midfield pivots. John McGinn plays a central role in midfield and also provides support to wing play as the no. 10. Scotland largely depend on the likes of Che Adams, McGinn and Lyndon Dikes upfront to get the ball back from the opposition.

Billy Gilmour is a young Scottish player to watch out for after his cameo appearances for Chelsea and recent international games against the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the run-up to Euro 2020.

However, Steve Clarke's side have an overdependency on the left side and an overreliance on McGinn. They also lack depth in midfield and do not possess enough quality players plying their trades in the top leagues of Europe.

Scotland made it to Euro 2020 with play-off wins over Israel and Serbia, but they are unlikely to get past the group stage.

#3 Czech Republic

Czech Republic

Manager: Jaroslav Silhavy.

Best Finish: Champions (1976 as Czechoslovakia).

Predicted Finish: Third in Group Stage.

The Czech Republic will hope to put their Euro 2016 performance, where they failed to win a single game and crashed out of the group stage, behind them. The Czechs have kept a basic 4-2-3-1 shape in recent few years and have strong over-lapping full-backs, with Vladimir Coufal playing on the right.

They possess a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Tomas Soucek, who can play in wide areas as well as in a conventional playmaker role.

Vladimir Darida, their no. 10 in a 3-man midfield, can also assist in wing play when required. The Czech puzzle is completed by the towering Patrick Schick, who has an exemplary physique and is good in the air upfront.

The Locomotives rely on a lot of crosses, wing play and late runs by midfielders into the box. They are highly skilled and technical in the final third, but the 1996 runner-ups, like Scotland, are unlikely to qualify for the Euro 2020 knockouts.

