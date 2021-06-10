UEFA Euro 2020: Group E prediction, preview, key players and more

With Euro 2020 only a few days away, some of Europe's biggest teams are working on their preparations for what is set to be an intriguing tournament. The Euros are usually a reflection of the strength of each international team and this particular edition of the competition will likely serve as the ideal prelude to the World Cup next year.

Spain, in particular, have had an eventful few weeks leading up to the European competition. The squad has survived a coronavirus scare in the last few weeks and will need to shift their focus back to what is a challenging tournament.

Spain are the favourites to top their group in Euro 2020

Group E of the upcoming Euros will bear witness to an interesting set of clashes as Spain, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden battle it out for a place in the knock-outs. Spain seem to have the upper hand at the moment but will be wary of their opponents going into the competition.

Poland have impressive players in their ranks and could cause the Spaniards a few headaches going into this competition. Sweden are also a difficult team to beat on their day and could pose a few problems for the heavyweights in their group.

🇪🇸 Amazing Spain goals! ⚽️ Greatest here? 🤔



🏆 EURO 1964 🏆 EURO 2008 🏆 EURO 2012⁣

⁣#EURO2020 | @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/yv2HeJy3PQ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 5, 2021

Slovakia are the dark horses in their group and will have to be at their best to get the most out of a difficult schedule. The Slovakians do have a few impressive Serie A talents in their ranks and could potentially cause a few upsets at Euro 2020.

Group E kicks off on the 14th of June with Poland taking on Slovakia at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg. Spain take on Sweden the next day and have a point to prove under Luis Enrique this year.

With the Euros less than a week away, we take a look at each team in Group E of the competition and assess their chances of making it to the round-of-16 this year.

Spain

Spain have a strong squad

Luis Enrique has built a formidable squad with Spain and will be happy with nothing less than a first-place finish in Group E. La Furia Roja have one of the most technically adept midfield contingents at Euro 2020 and are the favourites to top this group.

With Sergio Busquets unavailable for most of the group stage, the onus will be on Rodri and Thiago Alcantara to dictate play in the midfield. Alvaro Morata is known for blowing hot and cold in high-profile competitions and will need to put the prolific side of his game on display here.

Spain have brought ample defensive talent to the Euro 2020 with Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, and Diego Llorente staking their claims for a place in central defence. With the depth and talent they possess, it would come as a genuine surprise if Spain fail to seal the deal in Group E.

Manager: Luis Enrique

Key Players: Thiago Alcantara, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata

Predicted finish in Group E: 1st

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi