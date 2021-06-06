Euro 2020: Greatest Spain XI of all time

After several decades spent in the shadows, Spain have burst into life in recent years as a legitimate superpower in the Euros and the World Cup. With Euro 2020 only a few days away, some of Europe's biggest teams have begun their preparations for the summer and the Spanish Armada is no exception.

The 20th century saw La Furia Roja flatter to deceive on several occasions and produce only one European trophy in 1964. Spain also reached the final in 1984 with an impressive squad but were brushed aside by a France outfit inspired by an in-form Michel Platini.

Spain's golden era dominated the Euros in 2008 and 2012

Under Luis Aragones and Vincente del Bosque, Spain transformed from the quintessential 'almost-there's of European sport to an original gold standard in their own right. With Barcelona reinventing the way the game was perceived and Real Madrid unearthing the occasional homegrown gem, Spain derived from the success of their league to create one of the best teams in history.

Spain ended their international drought with a new brand of football in 2008 and announced themselves as Europe's new powerhouse. After a magnificent World Cup campaign in 2010, La Furia Roja went on to create history in Euro 2012 with yet another string of glorious performances.

The Iberian giants' fortunes may have dwindled in recent years but Luis Enrique has managed to steady the ship by relying on a mix of youth and experience. With Spain going into Euro 2020 with a sense of purpose, we take a look at the greatest eleven to have represented La Furia Roja in the competition.

Goalkeeper - Iker Casillas

Casillas was Spain's mainstay

Spain's captains have always been figures of inspiration and leadership but none can match the poise and charisma of Iker Casillas. The Real Madrid shot-stopper was the captain of the best Spanish team in history and led the side admirably under Vicente del Bosque.

Casillas was a behemoth between the sticks for Spain and was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world for a period of time. The Los Blancos captain kept the Spanish squad united for several years and often brought the best out of his teammates.

Iker Casillas forged powerful bonds with the likes of Carles Puyol and Xavi and the senior statesmen led Spain as an indomitable coalition. The Real Madrid legend was an immensely talented goalkeeper and spared Spain's blushes on a number of occasions at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

