Belgium vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Belgium are set to take on Croatia at the King Baudouin Stadium in an international friendly this weekend as both teams continue their preparations for the Euros later this month. The two sides have become European heavyweights in recent years and will look to boost morale as they lock horns on Sunday.

Croatia are in a transitional phase at the moment and will have to identify their strongest eleven ahead of Euro 2020. The 2018 World Cup finalists have suffered a few shocks over the past year and will have to work on the chinks in their armour this weekend.

Belgium, on the other hand, are the dark horses of the Euros yet again and will want to rid themselves of the tag with some silverware this summer. The Belgians have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this month.

Belgium vs Croatia Head-to-Head

Croatia have an impressive historical record against Belgium and have won three out of seven games played between the two teams. Belgium have managed two victories against Croatia and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2013 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Belgium. Both teams have shown tremendous improvement over the past few years and will want to create history this summer.

Belgium form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Croatia form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Belgium vs Croatia Team News

Belgium have a strong squad

Belgium

Axel Witsel has recovered from his long-term injury but might be given an extended period of rest this week. Kevin De Bruyne is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: Axel Witsel

Suspended: None

Sweden v Croatia - UEFA Nations League

Croatia

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Josip Brekalo is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Belgium. Dejan Lovren and Ante Rebic have recovered from their knocks, however, and are available for selection.

Injured: Josip Brekalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Croatia Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric; Ante Rebic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric

Belgium vs Croatia Prediction

Belgium have built a formidable squad in recent years and will likely test their squad depth this weekend. Romelu Lukaku has been sensational for Inter Milan this season and will look to make an impact on Sunday.

Croatia have experienced campaigners in their ranks and will rely on the likes of Modric and Brozovic to keep Belgium at bay. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Belgium 2-2 Croatia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi