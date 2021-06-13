Euro 2020: Lukaku and Belgium mean business after putting Russia to the sword

Not many teams have been able to sit at the top of the FIFA rankings for more than two years. However, Belgium, through consistency and sheer tenacity, has been the world’s No.1 ranked football nation for over three years now.

The Red Devils have produced a golden generation of talent and are playing their best football ever. The only box left to be ticked is to win a major trophy.

On Saturday, Roberto Martinez’s side opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a convincing win over Russia in St. Petersburg.

This was a Belgium team without Kevin De Brunye and Axel Witsel while captain Eden Hazard was left on the bench, but they were still too good for the Russians to handle.

Lukaku leads Russia demolition

In the absence of the aforementioned stars, several players stepped up. Notable mentions are Youri Tielemens, Thorgan Hazard and Dedryck Boyata.

However, the star of the show was undoubtedly Romelu Lukaku. Coming off a hugely successful season where he won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, the striker took his rich vein of form into Belgium’s opening game.

Lukaku showed great awareness and reacted quickest to a blunder by the Russian defense to put his country ahead.

The 28-year-old rounded out the result with another clinical finish in the second half to make it 3-0 after substitute Thomas Meunier had doubled Belgium’s lead.

This was the Lukaku show, and the dedication of his first goal to club teammate Christian Erikson following his collapse in Denmark’s game against Finland made the moment even more endearing.

Belgium means business at Euro 2020

Belgium is yet to win any major trophy despite boasting a highly talented squad. However, they have laid down the gauntlet after that performance against Russia.

Having finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Red Devils are desperate to go a step further at Euro 2020.

And the manner in which they demolished Russia proves they mean business and won’t let any team stand in their way.

"The performance is very pleasing. It is never easy to start a tournament of this magnitude and we looked a team very concentrated for 90 minutes," said Martinez after the game, as quoted by Sports Mole.

"We kept a clean sheet in a very good way and the win will allow us to grow into the tournament."

Belgium has come close in tournaments in recent years, but this may be their biggest chance of annexing a trophy. Squad depth-wise and quality-wise, the Red Devils are up there with the very best in the tournament.

