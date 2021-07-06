Euro 2020: Luke Shaw has the last laugh following constant criticism from Jose Mourinho

The name ‘Shawberto Carlos’ was trending on social media following Luke Shaw’s improved performances for club and country. A few months ago, the left-back’s career at Manchester United seemed over following a series of niggling injuries and uninspired outings.

However, the 25-year-old has managed to turn things around tremendously. With the help and guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Shaw has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position.

Until now, though, the Englishman’s praises had been sung only in and around England. However, his performances at Euro 2020 have helped expand his admirers on a global scale.

Luke Shaw is a star at the Euros

The Manchester United left-back has been one of the key players for England on their journey to the semi-final of the tournament. Luke Shaw has provided three assists in four matches and was particularly impressive in the Three Lions’ 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-final.

Many full-backs have distinguished themselves at Euro 2020. Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens and Leonardo Spinazzola have all been very impressive, but Shaw has probably been the standard so far in the tournament.

His contributions to the English national team are as crucial as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane’s. The good thing for the Three Lions is that Shaw seems to be getting better with each passing game.

Shaw having the last laugh after Mourinho’s criticism

It was just over a week ago that Jose Mourinho aimed a dig at Luke Shaw, saying the left-back’s crossing was very poor. The strained relationship between the two is well documented and it wasn’t surprising that Shaw hit back at the Portuguese manager when he had the chance.

However, having watched the England defender star against Ukraine, Mourinho was forced to lead the praise-singing.

"The question now is whether England need to play a back three like they did against Germany (vs Denmark)," Mourinho said, as quoted by the Mirror. "My answer is no, they don't. I think the back four is really solid. Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.”

Since suffering that damaging double leg fracture in 2015, Shaw has had to prove himself all over again. However, he’s currently having the last laugh in the face of his critics after turning things around.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar