Manchester United: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

Manchester United left it until the deadline day to confirm four signings, as they faced a race against time to bolster their squad. The Red Devils only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax before the start of the Premier League season and came under immense scrutiny for their transfer business.

⏰ Time for a word from Alex Telles! 💬#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XszBmLTwku — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Here is the list of confirmed ins and outs from Manchester United for the 2020/21 window -

Ins: Donny van de Beek (Ajax, £35m plus add-ons), Edinson Cavani (Free agent plus agents' fees), Alex Telles (Porto, £13.6million plus add-ons), Amad Diallo (Atalanta, £19million plus add-ons), Facundo Pellistri (Penarol, £9 million plus add-ons)

Other ins for youth sides: Marc Jurado (from Barcelona), Joe Hugill and Logan Pye (both Sunderland), Isak Hansen-Aaroen (Tromso), Charlie McNeil (Man City), Alvaro Fernandez (Real Madrid), Radek Vitek (Olomouc), Alejandro Garnacho (Atletico Madrid), Willy Kambwala (Sochaux).

Outs: Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan, Free), Andreas Pereira (Lazio, season-long loan), Diogo Dalot (AC Milan, season-long loan), Chris Smalling (AS Roma, £13.6m plus add-ons), Angel Gomes (Lille, Free), Joel Pereira (Huddersfield, season-long loan), Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen, season-long loan), James Garner (to Watford, season-long loan), Dylan Levitt (to Charlton, season-long loan)

Manchester United left it late in the transfer window

Manchester United were reportedly in the market for a midfielder, left-back and a right-winger. The Red Devils failed to secure either of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund or Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

The 20-time Premier League champions made loan enquiries for Dembele and Ismaïla Sarr on deadline day, but neither of those two deals could be agreed. However, they managed to secure the signing of striker Edinson Cavani, who joined the club on a free transfer.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on deadline day

Advertisement

On his day, Cavani is one of the best strikers in Europe, due to his high work rate, movement and finishing ability. However, the 33-year-old has struggled with muscle injuries over the last two campaigns in Paris and has only been signed as a squad player.

On deadline day, Manchester United added two exciting young right-wingers to the squad. Facundo Pellistri is very highly rated in South America, but is unlikely to jump straight into the first team. Amad Diallo Traore is also considered one of the best youngsters in Italy, having become the youngest player to score in his debut in the Serie A.

Advertisement

The Red Devils have also managed to sell or loan out some fringe players and youngsters who need experience. Alexis Sanchez left for Inter Milan in a move that saw the Red Devils finally get the Chilean off their wage bill.

Also Read: Chelsea: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window