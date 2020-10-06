The 2019-20 season proved to an interesting one for Chelsea. Chelsea hired club legend Frank Lampard, a man with only a year's worth of experience in senior management, to lead them into a new era. But the former Chelsea midfielder faced many obstacles at the start of his managerial career.

Chelsea had just sold Eden Hazard, arguably their best player, to Real Madrid for £100 million and also faced a two-window transfer ban.

However, Lampard still led Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the 2019-20 Premier League season. Chelsea have spent in excess of £200 million this summer, after the ban, to revamp their squad as they look to challenge for the Premier League title in 2020-21.

Lampard's revamp of the Chelsea squad has seen the London club sign seven players in the window and the departures of some their senior squad members from the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea’s 2020 summer transfer window:



✅ Ben Chilwell - £50m

✅ Timo Werner - £48m

✅ Hakim Ziyech - £33m

✅ Xavier Mbuyamba - £0

✅ Malang Sarr - £0

✅ Thiago Silva - £0

✅ Kai Havertz - £72m

✅ Édouard Mendy - £22m

▶️ Total - £225m



Chelsea undergo massive squad revamp under Frank Lampard this summer

Chelsea new signing Kai Havertz

Chelsea's headline signings this summer comprised German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for €80 million. Havertz was one of the most sought after youngsters in the world, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also chasing the 21-year-old's signature.

Havertz joined Lampard's revolution at Chelsea, following the footsteps of another one of Chelsea's headline signings, fellow German Timo Werner.

Werner signed for Chelsea for €53 million from RB Leipzig, providing Chelsea with the top-quality striker they have so desired. Chelsea have also replaced the likes of Willian and Pedro, who departed the club after their contracts expired, by signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for €40 million.

One of Chelsea's concern areas last season was their defence. Accordingly, the Blues wasted no time in strengthening their back-line this summer, signing highly-rated England full-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for €50.2 million. Chelsea also pulled off one of the potential deals of the transfer window, when they signed free agent Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva will add some much needed experience and composure to the Chelsea defense. The club has also signed young French defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer from Nice.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also signed from Rennes for £22 million. Chelsea's most problematic position in the recent past has been that of goalkeeper with the abysmal form of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Some of the notable departures from Chelsea were those of veterans Willian and Pedro, who left to join Arsenal and AS Roma respectively.

Chelsea have also sent highly-rated English midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek and Ross Barkley on loans to Fulham and Aston Villa respectively, as both midfielders are in search of regular playing time.

Chelsea have also seen Tiemoue Bakayoko join Napoli on loan after returning from AS Monaco. Michy Batshuayi was loaned out to Crystal Palace while youth-product Ethan Ampadu joined Sheffield United continue his footballing education away from his parent club.

Chelsea have also sanctioned to loan departures of Jamal Blackman, Kennedy, Lewis Baker, Davide Zappacosta, Matt Miazga, Jamie Cumming,Nathan, and Danilo Pantic.

Chelsea's most important piece of business this summer, which helped them balance the books, was the sale of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid for €56 million. Morata left Chelsea for Atletico Madrid last season on loan, with an obligation to buy.

Chelsea have also sold Mario Pasalic to Atalanta for €15 million.