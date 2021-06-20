Euro 2020: Patrik Schick and Czech Republic march on after low-key draw with Croatia

Not all teams are enjoying a dream start to Euro 2020 but the Czech Republic are certainly having a memorable tournament.

In a group where many placed them behind their competitors, the Czechs have amazingly risen to the top of Group D after two matches.

Friday’s 1-1 draw against Croatia means Jaroslav Silhavy’s side has four points after also recording a shock win over Scotland in their opening group game.

The Czech Republic have been a revelation at the tournament and, at this rate, England can expect a very tough test in their final group game.

24/24 - Czech Republic / Czechoslovakia have converted all of the 24 penalties they have attempted at the EURO. Antonin. #EURO2020 #CZE pic.twitter.com/cFY8rPI1T3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 18, 2021

Schick continues to star for Czech Republic

At the center of the Czech Republic’s fine form is Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker scored both goals when they defeated Scotland.

He was once again on the scoresheet as Silhavy's men held Croatia to a 1-1 draw. Schick won a penalty and expertly converted it. Although Croatia later equalized through Ivan Perisic, the 25-year-old had already made his mark.

Three goals from two matches at Euro 2020 means Schick is among the top scorers in the competition, as he continues to shine for his country.

For a player who has scored 100% of the Czech Republic’s goals at the tournament, it is easy to see why he’s become a national hero. For Schick has absolutely earned it.

Only two players have scored 3+ goals at a single major tournament for the Czech Republic:



🇨🇿 Milan Baros

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick



Czech-mates. pic.twitter.com/jZq4s4b4Aq — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 18, 2021

Czech Republic stride on after Croatia draw

With four points, the Czech Republic have all but qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament. And looking at the way they’ve played so far, they’ll be tough customers for whoever they meet in the knockout round.

In the immediate, though, there’s still a huge chance of finishing in first place in Group D. All they need to do is to avoid defeat against England in their final group game.

A draw would see Silhavy’s side top the group, which would be a great achievement, considering the fact that they were not given a dog’s chance when the draw was made.

But irrespective of the result against England, the Czech Republic have done themselves proud and they can only get better as the tournament progresses.

