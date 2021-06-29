EURO 2020: Paul Merson makes bold prediction for England vs Germany

England take on Germany tonight in EURO 2020 Round of 16 in London. Paul Merson has given his prediction on Sportskeeda, and he is backing the home side to win it.

EURO 2020 has been worth the wait so far, with almost every match being a close encounter. Last night, we had both Round of 16 clashes going into extra time after the games ended 3-3 in normal time.

🚨Paul Merson Column 🚨



😍 An absolute thriller in the making

👀 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Romelu Lukaku



Some bold predictions by @PaulMerse for the Round of 16: https://t.co/FpT5z95Ck9#SkExperts #Euro2020 — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) June 25, 2021

Paul Merson was predicting the results of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 clashes on Sportskeeda when he backed England to win against Germany. The Arsenal legend believes Gareth Southgate's side have it in them to edge a 2-1 win over the Germans.

He wrote:

"I want to see England have a go and take Germany on, we have enough quality to beat them in a one-off game. If we play negative football, we can't win, it's as simple as that. Do we have the bottle to open up the game and take them on? Germany can't keep a clean sheet if we go at them, but we can't afford to play the way we did against Scotland.

"England are a pundit's worst nightmare. I know there is a fair chance I could get each of my predictions wrong, but I usually have an idea of how other teams would play. As for England, it's so hard to predict and it frightens me. Germany have conceded a few goals [at EURO 2020], but they've also scored a lot. We could be in for an absolute thriller, only time will tell if the game lives up to its billing. I'm a firm believer, so I fancy England to record a victory."

England team news ahead of EURO 2020 clash with Germany

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are out of isolation but are not expected to start tonight. The midfielder was a vital part of the starting XI, while the left-back is yet to play at EURO 2020.

🚨 Bukayo Saka expected to start England’s #EURO2020 last-16 tie vs Germany. 20yo shone in final group game & likely to join Sterling behind Kane. Mount, Grealish + Foden look set to be on bench with #ENG anticipated to go 3-5-2 @TheAthleticUK #GER #ENGGER https://t.co/E9p25ktWmw — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2021

Gareth Southgate is reportedly moving to a back-five tonight with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier starting. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is also reportedly set to start with Manchester City's Phil Foden on the bench.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava