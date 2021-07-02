Euro 2020: Paul Merson makes interesting prediction for Italy-Belgium clash

In his exclusive column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed Italy to beat Belgium in their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash on Friday. Merson believes Roberto Mancini's side have the attacking firepower to capitalize on Belgium's defensive problems and seal the win.

Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 to secure a meeting with Italy, who saw off the challenge of Austria in extra time.

Both Italy and Belgium are unbeaten in Euro 2020 but they have been far from perfect and Merson believes the Italian forwards can exploit the flaws of the Belgian defenders.

"Italy have great forwards and when you have someone like Chiesa coming off the bench to score late goals, you're always in with a chance," he wrote.

"Italy enjoyed a fairly comfortable run in Group A against Turkey, Wales and Switzerland but were given a run for their money by Austria. They passed their litmus test in the Round of 16 against a robust team and now that they have the monkey off their backs, they'll be better off going into the bigger games of the tournament."

"Belgium's defense did well against Portugal and effectively proved that age doesn't matter, but I'd fancy a victory for Italy this weekend."

Euro 2020 pundit Paul Merson picks Lorenzo Insigne as Italy's X-factor against Belgium

Jorginho has been instrumental in Italy's success at Euro 2020 thus far. The Chelsea midfielder has been at the heart of most of Italy's attacks and has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances.

However, Paul Merson believes Lorenzo Insigne is the player to keep an eye on tonight. The Arsenal legend feels the Napoli star will be able to find spaces in the Belgium defense and help his side earn a Euro 2020 semi-final spot.

"Lorenzo Insigne likes to play in those nice little spaces and can work between the lines to cause pertinent problems," Merson wrote. "The Belgians like to bomb forward but will be in two minds – do they attack or do they track back and stay with him? It's going to be a bit like a game of cards in the end, and I have a feeling Belgium will be more worried about Insigne than the other way round."

